Police chase ends near Brownsville, 3-hour standoff with hostages resolved peacefully

A Green Bay man is in custody after a high speed chase that ended with an armed standoff near Brownsville.

According to Fond du Lac Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 151 around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver refused to stop, leading officers on a 14-mile pursuit that ceased south of Highway 49 in Dodge County.

Armed with a large knife, the 34-year-old driver kept a woman and baby hostage inside the vehicle. Deputies formed a perimeter, closed highways and began negotiations with the man.

At approximately 10:15pm, SWAT team negotiators convinced the suspect to leave the vehicle, and arrested him without further incident. The woman and her baby were released unharmed.

Agencies assisting at the scene included the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Lomira Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Brownsville Fire Department and First Responders, and Mayville EMS.