Police find THC, $70,000 during Juneau County traffic stop

An Indiana man is facing drug charges after police pulled him over while allegedly drunk with marijuana, a loaded firearm and over $70,000 in cash in the vehicle.

Matthew Sirbas, 39, of Hammond, Indiana is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinols less than 200 grams, and misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated. If convicted of the felony charge, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 3, Trooper Colin Koval of the Wisconsin State Patrol observed a truck traveling westbound on Interstate 90/94. The truck continuously left its lane, hitting the rumble strips and then overcorrecting and crossing the center line. Koval activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle at mile marker 78, near the Lyndon Station exit.

After making contact with the driver, who was later identified as Matthew Sirbas, Sirbas claimed to be “just swerving to the music.” Sirbas stated he was coming from Wisconsin Dells and headed back to Indiana, which is in the opposite direction.