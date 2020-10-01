Police find THC, $70,000 during Juneau County traffic stop

An Indiana man is facing drug charges after police pulled him over while allegedly drunk with marijuana, a loaded firearm and over $70,000 in cash in the vehicle.
Matthew Sirbas, 39, of Hammond, Indiana is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinols less than 200 grams, and misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated. If convicted of the felony charge, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 3, Trooper Colin Koval of the Wisconsin State Patrol observed a truck traveling westbound on Interstate 90/94. The truck continuously left its lane, hitting the rumble strips and then overcorrecting and crossing the center line. Koval activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle at mile marker 78, near the Lyndon Station exit.
After making contact with the driver, who was later identified as Matthew Sirbas, Sirbas claimed to be “just swerving to the music.” Sirbas stated he was coming from Wisconsin Dells and headed back to Indiana, which is in the opposite direction.
Asked how much he had to drink, Sirbas said he had a vodka Sprite cocktail about 4 hours prior. Koval asked him to step out of the vehicle to perform standard field sobriety testing, to which Sirbas asked “can I just blow and be done.” A preliminary breath test returned a result of 0.108.
Sirbas told Koval, when asked, that he had a knife and two guns in the trunk. Koval asked if there were drugs in the vehicle, to which Sirbas responded that there was “weed in the bag with the guns as well as a bunch of money.”
Koval and another officer searched Sirbas’ vehicle, during which they found a loaded handgun, about $70,000 in banded $100 bills, a jar filled with marijuana estimated at 20 grams, a THC cartridge, a second loaded handgun in luggage, a spring loaded switch blade knife, and an Adderall pill.
Sirbas was arrested and transported to the Juneau County Jail, where EMS performed a blood draw. After being read and acknowledging he understood his Miranda rights, Sirbas was interviewed.
During the interview Sirbas claimed to have been in Wisconsin Dells for a wedding. Sirbas said he had a large amount of cash because he does not trust other people, and when asked about the marijuana said he had gotten it from a friend. He was supposed to leave the marijuana with the friend.
Sirbas is scheduled for a plea hearing Jan. 21, 2021 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
