Police: Gunshots fired outside Bobbers Island Grill in Lake Delton
Police: Gunshots fired outside Bobbers Island Grill in Lake Delton

Gunshots were fired outside Bobbers Island Grill in Lake Delton early Monday morning, according to a press release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman. 

Officers reported hearing what they believed to be several gun shots originating from Bobbers at 1:59 a.m. A witness said they observed a person firing gunshots into the air from a passenger vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle subsequently fled the area.

No one was injured during the incident and police believe there is no danger to the public. Lake Delton Police are withholding any further information.

