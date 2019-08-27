A search on a Lake Delton hotel room Aug. 21 resulted in drug charges for Jack Washington, 43, of Lake Delton.
Washington is charged with three counts of delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine greater than 40 grams and possession of marijuana.
"The investigation is ongoing and is the result of several months of hard work by the Sauk County Drug Task Force," said Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman in a statement.
Hardman urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Department or Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-847-7285.
The Lake Delton Police Department was assisted by the Sauk County Drug Task Force, which consists of officers from the Sauk County Sheriff's Department, Baraboo Police Department, Reedsburg Police Department, Sauk Prairie Police Department, Lake Delton Police Department, Spring Green/Plain Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
