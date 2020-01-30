Police: Mauston man abandoned five year old child in running car while fleeing officers

A Mauston man allegedly attempted to flee officers after a traffic stop, leaving his five year old child behind in the car.
Aaron Barth, 33, of Mauston is charged with felonies attempting to flee or elude an officer, child abandonment, and felony bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the fleeing an officer charge; up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the child abandonment charge; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony bail jumping charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Dec. 18, 2019, Deputy Bradley Bires was watching a residence on Highway 12 and 16 in Mauston for Aaron Barth, who he had been told was living at the residence and who had numerous felony warrants in other counties.
A vehicle exited the residence, and Bires followed the vehicle. He observed an individual with short hair driving the vehicle, who he believed to be Barth. After confirming a male was driving the car, Bires activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.
The vehicle did not stop right away, so Bires activated his emergency siren. The vehicle then made a right turn on Mansion Street and pulled over to the left side of the road.
As Bires was parking his vehicle, he observed the driver’s side door open and a male, later identified as Barth, exit the vehicle. Bires started running after Barth on foot, and Chief Mike Zillisch attempted to block Barth with his vehicle.
Barth continued running, heading towards the walking bridge, and then crossing the river. Zilisch stopped his vehicle and began pursuing Barth on foot. Zilisch and Bires caught up to Barth as Barth stopped near the walking bridge on rocks halfway down to the water.
The officers issued oral commands to Barth, who did not cooperate. Zilisch and Bires forced Barth’s hands behind his back to place him in handcuffs, as he would not comply with officer’s oral instructions. They brought Barth back up to the road near the squad car, searched him, and placed him into a squad car.
Barth did not have any identification, and refused to give officers his name or information. Zilisch transported Barth to the Juneau County Jail.
As Bires walked back to his car and Barth’s abandoned car, he looked into the windows of Barth’s car and observed a five year old boy sitting in the back seat in a car seat. The vehicle was still running with the keys in the ignition.
Barth signed a signature bond in the amount of $5,000 on Jan. 23. He is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance Feb. 12 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
