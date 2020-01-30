Police: Mauston man abandoned five year old child in running car while fleeing officers

A Mauston man allegedly attempted to flee officers after a traffic stop, leaving his five year old child behind in the car.

Aaron Barth, 33, of Mauston is charged with felonies attempting to flee or elude an officer, child abandonment, and felony bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the fleeing an officer charge; up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the child abandonment charge; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony bail jumping charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Dec. 18, 2019, Deputy Bradley Bires was watching a residence on Highway 12 and 16 in Mauston for Aaron Barth, who he had been told was living at the residence and who had numerous felony warrants in other counties.

A vehicle exited the residence, and Bires followed the vehicle. He observed an individual with short hair driving the vehicle, who he believed to be Barth. After confirming a male was driving the car, Bires activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.

