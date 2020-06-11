Police: Necedah man admits to delivering meth

Asked if his license was still suspended, Mallory said it was. Malllory claimed to be coming from Marshfield where he helped a friend move a car. After running Mallory’s and the two passengers’ information through dispatch, Wegmueller was able to confirm Mallory’s license was still suspended and the truck was not registered correctly.

Wegmueller began writing a traffic warning, at which time the K9 unit arrived on the scene. Mallory was asked to step out of his vehicle and move to the front of the squad car, and Mallory complied. Asked if police would find any drugs in the vehicle, Mallory said no.

Asked if he had any drugs on his person, Mallory admitted to having methamphetamine in his pocket. According to Wegmueller, Mallory said he was delivering it to someone.

After Mallory’s admission Wegmueller activated his body camera while another deputy searched Mallory and removed a pocket knife from Mallory’s person. Asked to remove the meth, Mallory pulled out a used meth pipe and a bag of meth, after which he repeated he was delivering the meth and pipe to someone. Mallory said he does not use drugs.