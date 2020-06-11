Police: Necedah man admits to delivering meth

A Necedah man allegedly admitted to police to transporting methamphetamine for delivery, leading to drug charges.
Ethan Mallory, 18, of Necedah is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted of the meth charge he faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
Deputy Justin Wegmueller was stopped at a stop sign in Necedah at about 12:21 a.m. Feb. 4 when a truck drove past him without any license plates. Wegmueller stated he recognized the truck from previous traffic stops, and the truck belonged to Ethan Mallory.
After following the truck on Highway 80, Wegmueller activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop, with the truck pulling over. According to Wegmueller, he had “heard from multiple sources that Mallory might be running methamphetamine.” A K9 unit was requested to respond to the traffic stop.
Approaching the vehicle, Wegmueller made contact with Mallory and two passengers. Asked why he did not have any license plates, Mallory said he tried to register his truck at the Department of Motor Vehicles but had not been able to do so. Wegmueller was able to confirm Mallory had been at the DMV earlier in the day.
Asked if his license was still suspended, Mallory said it was. Malllory claimed to be coming from Marshfield where he helped a friend move a car. After running Mallory’s and the two passengers’ information through dispatch, Wegmueller was able to confirm Mallory’s license was still suspended and the truck was not registered correctly.
Wegmueller began writing a traffic warning, at which time the K9 unit arrived on the scene. Mallory was asked to step out of his vehicle and move to the front of the squad car, and Mallory complied. Asked if police would find any drugs in the vehicle, Mallory said no.
Asked if he had any drugs on his person, Mallory admitted to having methamphetamine in his pocket. According to Wegmueller, Mallory said he was delivering it to someone.
After Mallory’s admission Wegmueller activated his body camera while another deputy searched Mallory and removed a pocket knife from Mallory’s person. Asked to remove the meth, Mallory pulled out a used meth pipe and a bag of meth, after which he repeated he was delivering the meth and pipe to someone. Mallory said he does not use drugs.
Wegmueller handcuffed Mallory while another deputy searched the truck. In the truck the deputy found a second pipe, small plastic re-sealable bags, and a wallet with “a lot of cash.” Mallory claimed to have forgotten about the second pipe, and said he was also delivering that pipe.
Mallory was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail. After being read his Miranda Rights, Mallory was interviewed by Wegmueller. In the interview Mallory said the pipes came from the same place in Marshfield, and he did not know to whom we was delivering them. A sample of the substances tested positive for methamphetamine, and the total of the drugs weighed 4.75 grams.
Mallory is scheduled for an initial appearance July 1 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
