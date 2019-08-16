Information is taken from the records of the Portage Police Department and does not represent a comprehensive list of police activity. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Between 7:09 a.m. on Aug. 9 and 4:46 a.m. on Friday, police responded to 313 calls, including the following:
Theft: Police at 11:23 a.m. on Aug. 9 sought three people suspected of stealing flowers from the Portage Public Library.
Disorderly conduct: Police at 12:14 a.m. on Aug. 10 responded to the 800 block of East Edgewater Street and arrested a 57-year-old Portage man for domestic disorderly conduct.
Vehicle theft: Police at 1:32 a.m. on Aug. 10 responded to the 200 block of West Cook Street after a black 2006 Mercury Milan was reported missing. The vehicle was later recovered without incident on Monday.
Theft: Police at 9:25 a.m. on Monday responded to a theft complaint in the 300 block of West Wisconsin Street. A bowl, some batteries and an Apple iPad were missing.
Domestic: Police at 12:05 p.m. on Monday responded to a domestic call after a 24-year-old man kicked his ex-girlfriend’s apartment door in. Police later arrested a suspect for domestic disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Bail jumping: Police at 5:04 p.m. on Monday responded to the 200 block of West Burns Street and arrested Terry J. Buttke Jr., 38, Portage, on suspicion of bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon carrying a concealed knife. He was also cited for open intoxicants and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.321.
Theft: Police at 5:08 p.m. on Tuesday cited Kyle M. Schrank, 18, Portage, on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 2950 New Pinery Road.
Domestic: Police at 8:28 p.m. on Tuesday arrested a 43-year-old Portage woman in the 800 block of Wauona Trail on charges of domestic disorderly conduct.
Theft: Police at 11:03 p.m. on Tuesday responded to a theft report from Walmart and arrested Brittany A. Georgeson, 19, Grand Marsh, for retail theft and trespassing. She was also cited for underage drinking.
Theft: Police at 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday responded to Walmart and arrested Lindy A. Erickson, 60, Portage, for retail theft.
Overdose: Police at 1:52 p.m. on Wednesday responded to the probation and parole office, 260 Eastridge Drive, for a drug overdose call involving a 24-year-old Rio woman. Divine Savior EMS responded and gave Narcan to the woman. Police arrested her for violation of parole.
Theft: Police at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday responded to a report of a woman who completed a quick change scam at Walmart and left the store with $310.
Domestic: Police at 8:18 p.m. on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old Portage man in the 800 block of East Cook Street on charges of battery, domestic disorderly conduct, strangulation, false imprisonment and resisting arrest. Columbia County jail staff found 12 individual bags of cocaine and four Alprazolam pills during a strip search. Additional charges were filed.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)