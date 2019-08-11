Information is taken from the records of the Portage Police Department and does not represent a comprehensive list of police activity. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Between 8:13 a.m. on Aug. 2 and 12:05 p.m. on Friday, police responded to 344 calls, including the following:
Domestic: Police at 9:03 p.m. on Aug. 2 arrested a 39-year-old Portage man on domestic abuse charges. Police also arrested a 41-year-old Portage woman for violating felony probation conditions and carrying a concealed knife.
Domestic: Police at 7:06 p.m. on Aug. 3 were attempting to locate and arrest a 47-year-old Portage woman on charges of criminal damage to property and domestic disorderly conduct.
Agency assist: Police at 12:53 a.m. on Aug. 4 were on scene during a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop in which a 20-year-old male driver was arrested for violation of absolute sobriety. A 17-year-old passenger was cited for underage alcohol consumption and was released to a relative.
Theft: Police at 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 4 responded a 25-year-old Portage woman’s report that sometime between 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 4, someone had entered her unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of DeWitt Street and taken two cellphones.
Welfare check: Police at 8:55 p.m. on Aug. 4 cited a 43-year-old Portage man for physical abuse of a child and referred the case to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.
Theft: Police at 8:06 a.m. on Aug. 5 responded to a 28-year-old Portage man’s report that someone had taken $450 from his residence on Aug. 4.
Bond violation: Police at 1:08 p.m. on Aug. 5 referred Christopher J. Denman Sr., 37, Portage, to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office on possible bond violation charges after police learned Denman was no longer residing at an address indicated in court records. Denman’s mother said she had kicked him out of her house after a letter pertaining to a search warrant arrest was delivered to her address.
Theft: Police at 1:48 p.m. on Aug. 5 responded to a report and requested surveillance footage of two female suspects and one male suspect who did not pay for $184.07 in items at Walmart.
Theft: Police at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday arrested Dominic V. Harvey, 35, Lake Delton, on theft charges after a shoplifting incident at a Kwik Trip convenience store.
Theft: Police at 2:54 p.m. on Wednesday cited Jessica L. Anderson, 37, Columbus on suspicion of shoplifting a necklace, a purse, earrings and pins from a gift shop at Divine Savior Hospital. Police also found non-prescribed drugs in her possession and cited her.
Domestic: Police at 7:58 p.m. on Wednesday arrested a 41-year-old Portage man on charges of domestic disorderly conduct and violation or probation/parole.
Disorderly conduct: Police at 11:26 p.m. on Wednesday cited Kirk Edward Logslett, 29, Colfax, and Jeremy J. Webb, 32, Boyceville, on suspicion of possessing open intoxicants and urinating in public.
Theft: Police at 1:36 p.m. on Thursday responded to a report of two male suspects attempting to break into electronic cases at Walmart using a crow bar. Police were advised two suspects had previously attempted to steal from other Walmart stores in Tomah, Wisconsin Dells and Menominee. No suspects were immediately identified.
Suspicious activity: Police in Baraboo contacted Portage police to inform them that at 9:17 a.m. on Friday, they had located an abandoned travel camper that had been stolen from Monona. A police detective released the property to a Monona police detective who towed the camper back to Monona.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)