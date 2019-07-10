Information is taken from the records of the Portage Police Department and does not represent a comprehensive list of police activity. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Between 6 a.m. on July 2 and 10:51 p.m. Monday, police responded to 327 calls, including the following:
Domestic: Police arrested a 57-year-old Portage woman at 3:31 p.m. on July 2 after a domestic incident in the 100 block of East Pleasant Street.
Theft: Police responded to a report of a stolen lawnmower at 4:14 p.m. on July 2 in the 500 block of West Wisconsin Street.
Theft: Police at 7:02 p.m. on July 2 responded to a report in the 300 block of Superior Street of a large amount of pallets worth $1,000 that were stolen and sold in Arlington.
Search warrant: Police at 10:44 a.m. on July 3 arrested Portage residents Christian A. McKinley, 21, Chelsie R. Seideman, 25, and Scott J. McKinley, 54, on multiple drug charges after a search warrant was executed in the 300 block of East Conant Street.
Welfare check: Police at 10:45 p.m. on July 3 conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of DeWitt Street and Emmett Street and arrested Julia R. Greene, 37, of Portage, for having a restricted controlled substance in her bloodstream. Police issued citations for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic stop: Police at 1:45 a.m. on July 4 conducted a traffic stop and arrested Michael M. Walker, 31, of Portage, for second-offense operating while intoxicated. A preliminary breath test indicted a blood alcohol level of 0.18.
Traffic stop: Police at 10:15 p.m. on July 4 stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of East Wisconsin Street and arrested Herley Charles Waits, 57, of Madison, for a second-offense operating while intoxicated and sixth-offense operating after revocation. Waits had a blood alcohol level of 0.153. Police also cited Jay Mark Raffel, 59, of Madison, for possession of open intoxicants.
Agency Assist: Police at 12:14 a.m. on Friday were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Wisconsin Street upon request from the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Police arrested Cassandra A. Andjulis, 27, of Portage, on charges of domestic disorderly conduct and battery.
Vandalism: Police at 11:56 a.m. on Friday responded to a report of $400 in damage from vandalism at Sunset Motel, 2617 New Pinery Road. A suspect was immediately identified.
Traffic stop: Police at 1:47 a.m. on Sunday stopped a vehicle at the corner of Cass Street and Franklin Street and arrested James D. Weiss, 30, of Endeavor, for a first-offense operating while intoxicated. Weiss had a blood alcohol level of 0.12. A related citation was also issued.
Accident: Police at 5:32 a.m. on Sunday responded to the 800 block of East Cook Street and arrested Ryan Fae, 38, of Portage, on suspicion of operating after license revocation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.
Suspicious activity: Police at 10:26 p.m. on Sunday responded to a complaint in the 600 block of East Howard Street and issued city ordinance tickets to a 17-year-old Portage male and Cuyler C. Pfaff, 19, of Portage, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Domestic: Police at 8:27 p.m. on Monday responded to the 400 block of East Conant Street and arrested a 24-year-old Portage man after a domestic incident.
Disorderly conduct: Police at 10:51 p.m. on Monday responded to a domestic incident in the 1000 block of West Wisconsin Street and arrested a 24-year-old Portage man. Police say the man kicked an officer in the stomach, and another officer deployed a Taser and handcuffed the man.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)