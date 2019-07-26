Information is taken from the records of the Portage Police Department and does not represent a comprehensive list of police activity. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Between 6:56 a.m. on Monday and 12:52 a.m. on Friday, police responded to 213 calls, including the following:
Mutual aid: Police at 6:56 a.m. on Monday assisted the Sauk County Sheriff's Office in contacting two citizens about two stolen vehicles. After a short chase involving a Sauk County Sheriff's deputy, a stolen Toyota Highlander crashed, and authorities arrested a 15-year-old Portage boy. Authorities later arrested Brady T. Alexander, 17, of Portage. Alexander was charged as an adult with operating a vehicle without owner's consent.
Ordinance violation: Police at 7:04 p.m. on Monday cited Robert E. Harris, 29, of Portage, for carrying open intoxicants near the intersection of East Conant Street and DeWitt Street.
Disorderly conduct: Police at 8:19 p.m. on Monday responded to The Historic, 207 W. Cook St., after a reported physical altercation on the fifth floor in which a man reportedly knocked another man unconscious and continued to assault him. Police arrested Robert E. Harris, 29, of Portage, on charges of disorderly conduct, bail jumping and aggravated battery. Police cited Tyler J. Frommelt, 22, of Portage, for possession of drug paraphernalia. Frommelt was taken to Divine Savior Hospital by EMS and was later transferred to a Madison hospital to treatment of serious head injuries.
Probation hold: Police at 1:18 a.m. on Wednesday arrested Jonathan J. Rehdantz, 38, of Portage, at the intersection of East Cook Street and Hamilton Street on a probation and parole hold for violating an order to maintain absolute sobriety.
Disorderly conduct: Police at 7:03 p.m. on Wednesday responded to a physical disturbance in the 2500 block of West Wisconsin Street and issued disorderly conduct citations to Rachel A. Witterholt, 43, of Portage, Julie H. Vires, 54, of Westfield, and Rchael L. Pafford, 41, of Portage.
Theft: Police at 10:17 a.m. on Thursday responded to a delayed theft report at Walmart, 2950 New Pinery Rd., and cited KC E. Briggs, 26, of Montello, for suspected shoplifting on July 14.
Littering: Police at 6:26 p.m. on Thursday cited Malik A. Shabazz, 43, of Poynette, for littering in 500 block of East Cook Street after he was suspected of dropping an energy drink into a storm sewer.
Accident: A police officer driving a squad car and another vehicle were involved in a two-vehicle accident near Columbia Correctional Institution at 12:52 a.m. on July 26. The squad car was towed to a local auto shop. A crash investigation was turned over to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)