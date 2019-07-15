Information is taken from the records of the Portage Police Department and does not represent a comprehensive list of police activity. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Between 8:43 a.m. on Friday and 11:12 p.m. on Monday 14, police cited four people for cruelty to animals or animal abuse for leaving animals in hot cars and responded to a total of 134 calls, including the following:
Welfare check: Police at 11:40 p.m. on Friday conducted a welfare check on a suspect vehicle at Riverside Park, 300 E. Wisconsin St., and arrested William Docherty, 38, of Madison, without incident on a state Department of Corrections warrant.
Domestic: Police at 7:50 p.m. on Saturday responded to a domestic incident in the 2800 block of Village Road and arrested a 40-year-old Portage man on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct and a first offense of operating while intoxicated. The man had a blood alcohol level of 0.13.
Mutual aid: Police at 11:32 p.m. on Saturday responded to the 300 block of Oneida Street and arrested Andrew J. Rockhill, 30, of Portage, on a state Department of Corrections warrant without incident.
Bond violation: Police at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday responded to the 2800 block of Village Road and arrested a 40-year-old Portage man on suspicion of violating a 72-hour no contact order after an earlier domestic incident.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)