Information is taken from the records of the Portage Police Department and does not represent a comprehensive list of police department activity. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Between 6:02 a.m. on Thursday and 3:15 a.m. on Monday, police cited one person for cruelty to animals for leaving a dog in a hot car and responded to 169 calls, including the following:
Warrant: Police at 7:33 p.m. on Friday responded to Silver Lake Beach and arrested Keegin E. Nevlin, 21, of Pardeeville, on warrants from Fond du Lac County and the state Department of Corrections, and on suspicion of bail jumping and obstructing an officer.
Disorderly conduct: Police at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday cited a 17-year-old Portage male for criminal damage to property after he kicked a vehicle's passenger side taillight outside Walmart, 2950 New Pinery Road.
Theft: Police at 3:14 p.m. on Saturday responded to Walmart, 2950 New Pinery Road, and cited Jon D. Dolgner, 40, of Montello, on suspicion of shoplifting.
Welfare check: Police at 9:03 p.m. on Saturday responded to the 600 block of Wauona Trail after a possible domestic incident. Police located a woman who had an odor of intoxicants and was crying, disheveled and barefoot. Police arrested Josie A. Dorn, 19, of Portage, on a probation and parole hold. Dorn attempted to walk away and threatened self-harm after officers told her she was in custody. Northwest Connections Family Resources was advised. Police charged Dorn with obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.
Theft: Police at 2:35 a.m. on Sunday cited Melanie M. Reeson, 44, of Montello, on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 2950 New Pinery Road.
Drug overdose: Police at 10:14 a.m. on Sunday responded to a report of a possible heroin overdose in the 600 block of Wauona Trail. A 30-year-old Portage man was transported to Divine Savior Hospital. The man was cited for possession of paraphernalia. He was aware of an active arrest warrant on a probation hold.
Welfare check: Police at 12:04 p.m. on Sunday responded to Divine Savior Hospital after a 16-year-old boy reportedly said he drank alcohol intending to hurt himself. Hospital staff used physical and medical restraints.
Theft: A caller reported a 2:32 p.m. on Sunday that someone had taken $1,900 in cash from his unlocked vehicle with the windows rolled down while he was inside Walmart, 2950 New Pinery Road.
Welfare check: Police at 3:14 p.m. on Sunday responded to the 300 block of East Conant Street and arrested Charles J. Raggo, 58, of Portage, on suspicion of violating a bond condition to not possess or consume alcohol.
Theft: A caller reported at 9:34 p.m. on Sunday that someone had taken swords and board games from a storage unit in the 1100 block of Thompson Street.
Welfare check: Police at 11:43 p.m. on Sunday responded to the 900 block of West Wisconsin Street and arrested Jacob M. Friend, 30, of Portage, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)