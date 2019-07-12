Information is taken from the records of the Portage Police Department and does not represent a comprehensive list of police activity. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Between 8 a.m. on July 9 and 4:32 a.m. on July 12, police responded to 173 calls, including the following:
Agency assist: Police at 11:48 a.m. on July 9 responded to a call from Columbia County Jail requesting help to locate Michael Carl Johnson, 41, of Portage after authorities say he walked away from a Huber jail sentence. Probation and parole issued an arrest warrant.
Disorderly conduct: Police at 4:32 p.m. on July 9 responded to a complaint of people drinking alcohol while walking their four dogs at the Kwik Trip at 2970 New Pinery Road. The store manager asked a group of people to leave the premises, and a woman allegedly threatened to kill him and began poking him. Police cited Suhail Marquez, 28, of Chepachet, Rhode Island, for disorderly conduct. Marquez then ripped up the citation paper and ate it. Three people were banned from the property.
Suspicious activity: Police at 6:09 p.m. on July 9 responded to a call in the 2800 block of Village Road about a homeless man seen in the woods. Police arrested James A. Szopinski, 48, on a Washington County warrant for failure to pay child support.
Domestic: Police at 2:25 a.m. on July 10 were attempting to locate a 36-year-old Portage man after a domestic incident in the 800 block of East Cook Street.
Traffic stop: Police at 7:42 p.m. on July 10 arrested a 34-year-old Portage man in connection to a domestic incident in the 600 block of Wauona Trail. The 34-year-old man was also charged with drug possession and bail jumping.
Disorderly conduct: Police at 8:22 p.m. on July 10 arrested two female teens from Portage, ages 17 and 15, after an incident at the splash pad at Goodyear Park, 920 DeWitt St. The 17-year-old girl kicked the pregnant 15-year-old girl in the stomach, and both girls punched each other in the face, causing injuries. The 17-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and physical abuse to a child. The 15-year-old was referred to Health and Human Services for battery and disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct: Police at 5:58 p.m. on July 11 cited Randall S. Kuhn, 38, of Portage for open intoxicants and told him he would be arrested if additional incidents were reported after a caller said a man was screaming and swearing at cars in the drive-thru of Walgreens, 2700 New Pinery Road.
