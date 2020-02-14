Police: Portage man injured officer's finger, elbow and shoulder during traffic stop

A 34-year-old Portage man is accused of injuring a police officer while he resisted arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Ryan D. Myers faces up to six years in prison for felony resisting an officer causing soft-tissue injury and up to three years and six months in prison for felony second-offense THC possession.

Due to a prior felony conviction, his sentences could be increased by up to four years.

According to the criminal complaint, Myers failed field sobriety tests Feb.7 after a Portage Police officer pulled him over on MacFarlane Road. When the officer told Myers he would be arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Myers screamed profanities at him and ran away southbound on MacFarlane Road. The officer pursued Myers on foot and eventually tackled him to the ground. Myers struggled with the officer and tried to get away and eventually Myers struggled with two other officers who had also pursued him on foot and arrived at the scene.