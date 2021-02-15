Portage fire chief wants more firefighters, increased training under his leadership

“We don’t run enough calls not to be trained,” Haase said.

Murphy said during the “very unique” interview process Haase stood out because of his focus on training and career development.

“One of the things we pointed out during interviews to all the candidates was Portage, like essentially all fire departments that rely on paid on-call volunteers, struggle to get enough paid on-call volunteers, especially during the day,” Murphy said. “We asked them for specific recommendations or how they would go about increasing availability of paid on-call members and he had a good, realistic answer to that.”

Though the response times are lower than he would like them to be, Haase said the department is excellent in the act of fighting fires.

“I think the department otherwise is doing a good job as far as operational, responding to calls and those types of things,” Haase said. “When they get there, they’re pretty cutting edge as far as that goes.”

Currently, the department operates with 25 personnel members. They can have up to 40, Haase said. He is looking to recruit as many people as possible to ensure response times are cut lower due to more people available to go to a call.