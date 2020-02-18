Portage inmate allegedly tried to breach cell for outdoor recreation

A 29-year-old Columbia Correctional Institution inmate is accused of damaging his cell in an apparent attempt to go outside for summer recreation.

Andrew M. Hoyt faces up to seven years and six months in prison for felony criminal damage to property in the amount of more than $2,500.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detective observed the damage in the restrictive housing unit on June 26, which was mainly to the window frame of Hoyt's cell. It consisted of a lockable metal protective gate with glass on the outside and between the gate and the glass is a set of metal bars. The detective saw that the metal protective gate, frame and locking mechanism were severely damaged and the trim around the outside of the window around the metal bars had been removed. It appeared that insulation had also been removed.

Hoyt reportedly admitted to CCI staff that he was trying to go outside for recreation and had been working on the area for three days, covering it up with blankets so that CCI staff would not see the damage during rounds.

Repairs to the cell in November amounted to $2,900, including $1,800 for materials and $1,100 for 42 hours of labor, the complaint states.