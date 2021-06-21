 Skip to main content
Portage man accused of felony firearm possession
breaking top story

A 29-year-old Portage man is accused of felony firearm possession after he allegedly yelled at police officers and made a threat on social media Saturday.

Eric Lee Stoker was also arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering safety.

Portage Police responded to a keep-the-peace call in the 800 block of Adams Street when the male resident reportedly ran into the house with a handgun, Sgt. Duaine Pixler said. Stoker refused to exit the house when he yelled at police and made the threat online. After negotiating for 42 minutes, Stoker surrendered to law enforcement without incident.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Department and Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital assisted at the scene.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

