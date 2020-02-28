Portage man accused of injuring woman's breasts in strangulation

A 31-year-old Portage man is accused of injuring a woman’s breasts, strangling her and hitting her head against a wooden couch frame.
Timothy J. Schrank Jr. faces up to eight years in prison for felony strangulation and suffocation and up to eight years for felony bail jumping. He also faces misdemeanors of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Schrank and the victim got into an argument Jan. 30 at a residence in Portage. When the victim tried to leave, Schrank grabbed her by the shirt and pulled her back inside. Schrank then grabbed the victim by her breasts and pulled them away from her body, yelling at her that he was going to tear them off. Schrank pulled the victim off the couch and onto the floor, causing her to hit her head on the wooden frame of a couch.
You have free articles remaining.
Schrank reportedly got on top of the woman and put both of his hands around her neck, causing her to have difficulty breathing. Schrank yelled at her and asked if she knew who he was and that he could kill her. Then the victim’s father arrived at the residence, causing Schrank to retreat to a back bedroom. Through a sliding glass window, the father had seen Schrank standing over the victim. When the father entered the residence, the victim was lying on the floor and visibly upset.
Portage Police observed red marks on the side of the victim’s neck, near her collarbone, according to the complaint. Police also observed multiple bruises of various colors on both of the victim’s breasts. The victim stated repeatedly that Schrank had choked her and banged her head on the couch while dragging her to the floor.
Schrank is free on a $5,000 signature bond and will return to Columbia County Circuit Court on March 18.
On Thursday in Dane County, Schrank was found guilty of misdemeanor possession of narcotic drugs and sentenced to one year of probation. Online court records show the court will dismiss a felony charge of possessing narcotic drugs upon his completion of probation.
Online court records also show that Schrank, in February 2018, was convicted of felony possession of narcotic drugs in Columbia County and sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.