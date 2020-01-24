Portage man accused of pointing gun at woman in hit-and-run

Police arrested a 30-year-old Portage man suspected of pointing a handgun at a woman who refused to get out of a vehicle for him.

Zachary J. Peplinski faces up to 10 years in prison for felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety and is also charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Portage Police spoke with three occupants of a vehicle Peplinski hit with his vehicle Jan. 18 in the city of Portage. The driver of the vehicle seemed reluctant to speak to the officer, but pointed out the damage to her vehicle in the incident. The front-seat passenger also declined to make a written or verbal statement because he didn’t want to get Peplinski in trouble.

A woman in the backseat told police Peplinski hit their car with his car twice while the three of them were in it, the complaint states. Peplinski arrived at the location, argued and told her to get out of the car. The woman said Peplinski is angry about who she’s dating and wants to have sex with her and she refuses.

The front-seat passenger told Peplinski nobody was getting out of the car and then Peplinski hit the back of their car with his. The driver pulled the car forward and Peplinski hit the car again from the back and into the rear passenger door.