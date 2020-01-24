Portage man accused of pointing gun at woman in hit-and-run

Police arrested a 30-year-old Portage man suspected of pointing a handgun at a woman who refused to get out of a vehicle for him.
Zachary J. Peplinski faces up to 10 years in prison for felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety and is also charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, Portage Police spoke with three occupants of a vehicle Peplinski hit with his vehicle Jan. 18 in the city of Portage. The driver of the vehicle seemed reluctant to speak to the officer, but pointed out the damage to her vehicle in the incident. The front-seat passenger also declined to make a written or verbal statement because he didn’t want to get Peplinski in trouble.
A woman in the backseat told police Peplinski hit their car with his car twice while the three of them were in it, the complaint states. Peplinski arrived at the location, argued and told her to get out of the car. The woman said Peplinski is angry about who she’s dating and wants to have sex with her and she refuses.
The front-seat passenger told Peplinski nobody was getting out of the car and then Peplinski hit the back of their car with his. The driver pulled the car forward and Peplinski hit the car again from the back and into the rear passenger door.
The victim said that after hitting the car the second time, Peplinski pointed a black handgun at her, according to the complaint. The other two witnesses nodded when police asked them if they’d seen a gun, but the front-seat passenger said he thought it was a BB gun and that Peplinski didn’t mean harm by it. Peplinski eventually drove away.
Following his arrest Jan. 20, Peplinski reportedly denied any knowledge of the incident and said he was staying with a friend in another county at the time of the incident. Peplinski provided the officer with contact information of his host and the names and contact information of other people he was with at times at that location.
Peplinski, free on a $2,000 signature bond, has a pretrial conference scheduled for Feb. 7 at Columbia County Circuit Court.
Online court records show Peplinski is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Columbia County and has a sentencing hearing for that offense May 12.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.