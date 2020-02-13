Portage man accused of sexually assaulting woman who walked him home from bar

A 23-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who walked him home from a tavern Sunday morning in Portage.

Austin M. Bashynski, Portage, faces up to 40 years in prison for felony second-degree sexual assault and is also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Bashynski and the victim were drinking together at the Whiskey Barrel in Portage when he showed her some cocaine and asked if she wanted any of it. She declined the offer and then Bashynski left the bar for about 40 minutes. When he returned, Bashynski told the victim he wasn’t feeling very good and so she walked him to his Portage apartment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bashynski said he was very hot in the apartment and so she undressed him until he was naked. The complaint said Bashynski told her that he wanted to have sex with her and she said no, but Bashynski pulled off her pants and forced her to have sex with him. During intercourse the victim cried and said “please stop” repeatedly and eventually Bashynski stopped. She told Bashynski “don’t touch me” and then he put on his clothes and said he was going for a walk. Bashynski said she could call the cops if she wanted to and that he did not care.