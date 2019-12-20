Portage man accused of stealing $4,830 from his employer, Market Basket

Police arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of stealing nearly $5,000 from the Portage Market Basket convenience store where he worked.

Leonardo Salas, Portage, faces up to 12 years and six months in prison for felony burglary of a room within a building.

According to the criminal complaint, the Market Basket convenience store owner told police Dec. 12 that $4,830 was missing from a desk drawer in the office. Only he and his wife possess keys to the office and the owner found the money missing when he went to change out cash drawers for the business. The owner also noticed pry marks on the door to the office.

The complaint states that police reviewed surveillance footage taken Nov. 28 to determine that Salas, an employee of the business, had entered the office using an unknown object. Salas was the only person working at the time. Once the door was opened, Salas reached inside and unlocked the door. The footage shows Salas opening a desk drawer in the office and placing something in his left pocket.

On Dec. 12, Salas reportedly admitted to taking the money when the police told him they had him on camera.

Salas has a pretrial conference scheduled for Jan. 7 in Columbia County Circuit Court.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

