Portage man allegedly threatened to break officer’s kneecaps

A Portage man is in Columbia County Jail after an altercation with law enforcement. The man allegedly threatened the life of a K-9, to bite an officer and to break an officer's kneecaps.

Dean Briggs, 63, Portage, remains in custody after being charged with battery to a law enforcement officer and attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, both are class H felony. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

At Briggs initial appearance last week Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set cash bond at $500 and set standard felony conditions. Briggs is not to go on premises where alcohol is sold or consumed and is not to possess or consume alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint, Columbia County Sheriff officers responded to a call of a man screaming in the lobby of the Ridge Motor Inn in Portage on Nov. 22.

The man was identified as Briggs was found by officers walking away from the scene with a bike. Briggs allegedly made profane comments to the officers and allegedly threatened a K-9 unit.