Portage man allegedly threatened to break officer’s kneecaps

A Portage man is in Columbia County Jail after an altercation with law enforcement. The man allegedly threatened the life of a K-9, to bite an officer and to break an officer's kneecaps.
Dean Briggs, 63, Portage, remains in custody after being charged with battery to a law enforcement officer and attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, both are class H felony. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
At Briggs initial appearance last week Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set cash bond at $500 and set standard felony conditions. Briggs is not to go on premises where alcohol is sold or consumed and is not to possess or consume alcohol.
According to the criminal complaint, Columbia County Sheriff officers responded to a call of a man screaming in the lobby of the Ridge Motor Inn in Portage on Nov. 22.
The man was identified as Briggs was found by officers walking away from the scene with a bike. Briggs allegedly made profane comments to the officers and allegedly threatened a K-9 unit.
Two officers stayed with Briggs while a third went into the hotel to get more information on the incident. An employee, identified as the victim, told the officer Briggs was screaming in the lobby of the hotel demanding a room.
Outside the hotel Briggs was asked to stay at the scene until their investigation was completed. Briggs said he was going to leave and officers noted they could smell intoxicants on Briggs' breath.
An officer told Briggs to stop. At that point officers reported Briggs' fist was clenched and an officer grabbed his arm and took him to the ground. Briggs was placed in handcuffs and was searched.
During the search, Briggs allegedly threatened to break both of the officer’s kneecaps. He was placed in a squad car and allegedly attempted to bite the arm of the officer.
Briggs is set to be in court for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 17.