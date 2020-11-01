Portage man arrested after another man was shot in leg Saturday night

Police arrested a Portage man after a man was shot in the leg Saturday night.

At approximately 11:40 p.m, Columbia County Dispatch Center took a report of a male who had been shot while in the alleyway of the 100 block of East Cook St., according to a press release from the Portage Police Department. Upon arrival, Portage officers came into contact with a man who sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Prior to the victim’s transport the suspect was identified as Joshua C Travers, 35, by the victim and his family. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the suspect’s residence in the 100 block of East Franklin Street in Portage. Travers was located at the residence and taken into custody without incident.

The incident was not a random act and the community is safe at this time, according to the release.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Aspirus- Divine Savior EMS assisted at the scene, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.