Portage man arrested after attempting escape through Baraboo River

A man who fled into the Baraboo River away from Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday was arrested on felony warrants from both Sauk and Columbia County.
Christopher J. Denman, 38, of Portage, faces seven felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer.
According to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, deputies were called around 4 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Linn Street in West Baraboo in response to a call about a “suspicious male prowling around closed businesses” in the area.
Deputies found the suspect, Denman, who allegedly ran away from police. According to the release, deputies recognized Denman due to past interactions with him and knew he was wanted on warrants from both counties.
After fleeing, Denman tried to avoid arrest by entering the Baraboo River, but was surrounded by officers from shore. A sheriff’s office boat and K9 unit negotiated with Denman and officers were able to arrest him, according to the release. He was taken to the Sauk County Jail.
Denman was wanted on a bench warrant in Sauk County after not showing up for a return date Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court. He was also wanted on a warrant issued March 9 in Columbia County Circuit Court for multiple felony counts of bail jumping.
He is currently facing felony charges of methamphetamine possession, fleeing an officer, bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of cocaine possession, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct in Sauk County Circuit Court in multiple cases since September.
In Columbia County, Denman was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possessing a firearm as a felony and two counts of bail jumping in June. He also faces a felony charge of marijuana possession with intent to sell near a school in a case from February 2019, and felony charges of strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of trespassing and battery in May 2019.
