Portage man arrested after attempting escape through Baraboo River

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man who fled into the Baraboo River away from Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday was arrested on felony warrants from both Sauk and Columbia County.

Christopher J. Denman, 38, of Portage, faces seven felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer.

According to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, deputies were called around 4 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Linn Street in West Baraboo in response to a call about a “suspicious male prowling around closed businesses” in the area.

Deputies found the suspect, Denman, who allegedly ran away from police. According to the release, deputies recognized Denman due to past interactions with him and knew he was wanted on warrants from both counties.

After fleeing, Denman tried to avoid arrest by entering the Baraboo River, but was surrounded by officers from shore. A sheriff’s office boat and K9 unit negotiated with Denman and officers were able to arrest him, according to the release. He was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

Denman was wanted on a bench warrant in Sauk County after not showing up for a return date Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court. He was also wanted on a warrant issued March 9 in Columbia County Circuit Court for multiple felony counts of bail jumping.