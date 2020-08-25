Portage man arrested after drug task force raid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Portage man was arrested after law enforcement raided his residence and found evidence he had been growing and selling marijuana, according to a release from the Portage Police Department.

Sgt. Ben Neumann announced Sunday that 52-year-old Amos L. Hopkins was arrested Friday on suspected charges of creating and delivering marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Neumann said Monday that he “can’t comment” on how much marijuana was found or what type of paraphernalia was discovered at the residence in the 700 block of East Wisconsin Street.

The arrest and executed search warrant at about 9:30 p.m. Friday were the result of an ongoing drug investigation performed by the Columbia County Drug Task Force. Neumann said the investigation began at the end of July. Portage police officers and Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies were a part of the raid.

Neumann said authorities believe the home was being used as a drug trafficking place due to reported allegations that “distribution or a sale” was made out of the residence.

No formal charges had been made in Columbia County Circuit Court as of late Tuesday, according to online records. According to the Wisconsin circuit court database, Hopkins has never been charged with a felony within the state. He was found guilty in November 2018 of a misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid license, a third within three years, and paid a fine of $533 as a result.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.