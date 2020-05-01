Portage man arrested for allegedly threatening woman with stolen gun

A Portage man was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening a woman with a stolen gun.
Javier J. Vargas, 26, was taken to the Columbia County Jail by Portage Police officers in the early morning hours.
According to a press release from Det. Lt. Daniel Garrigan, officers responded shortly before 4:30 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of East Conant Street after receiving a call about a possible domestic disturbance.
Officers learned that Vargas had allegedly been yelling and arguing with a friend at the home when, during the argument, he pointed a loaded handgun threateningly at the woman.
Police later found out the gun had been stolen. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and arrested Vargas. According to Garrigan’s release, police also seized a gun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
According to online court records, Vargas has not yet been formally charged. Police recommended counts of recklessly endangering someone’s safety and a felon in possession of a firearm.
Vargas was found guilty in December 2017 of two felony possession and distribution of cocaine charges in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Two other felony charges of delivering up to 5 grams of cocaine near a school were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were considered in his sentencing, along with a felony charge of second-offense possession of marijuana. In February 2018, Vargas was sentenced to two years in state prison and three years of extended supervision.
