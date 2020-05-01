Portage man arrested for allegedly threatening woman with stolen gun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Portage man was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening a woman with a stolen gun.

Javier J. Vargas, 26, was taken to the Columbia County Jail by Portage Police officers in the early morning hours.

According to a press release from Det. Lt. Daniel Garrigan, officers responded shortly before 4:30 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of East Conant Street after receiving a call about a possible domestic disturbance.

Officers learned that Vargas had allegedly been yelling and arguing with a friend at the home when, during the argument, he pointed a loaded handgun threateningly at the woman.

Police later found out the gun had been stolen. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and arrested Vargas. According to Garrigan’s release, police also seized a gun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

According to online court records, Vargas has not yet been formally charged. Police recommended counts of recklessly endangering someone’s safety and a felon in possession of a firearm.