Portage man arrested for reckless endangerment

According to the victim, she was having an argument with Page. At one point during the argument the victim though Page was calming down. Page began pushing and shoving the victim and put her in a headlock.

The victim was able to get out of the headlock and pinned Page to the ground. The victim said Page was saying he was going to kill himself.

The complaint states, Page then grabbed knives from the kitchen and held them to his neck. The victim attempted to get the knife from Page when she got small lacerations on her hands. Page stabbed the victim in the forearm.

Page told officers the blood on him was the victim’s. Portage Sgt. Brian Fehd reported he could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Page’s breath.

A third officer, Lt. Robert Bagnall responded to the apartment and saw four bloody knives on the kitchen floor. He also reported seeing blood splatter across the living room carpet, the counter and ceiling in the kitchen and blood drops in the bathroom of the apartment.

Page is scheduled to be in the Columbia County Courthouse on Nov. 22 and a return date in front of Judge Hepler on Dec. 1.

