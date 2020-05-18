Portage man arrested for reckless homicide in drug overdose death

A 28-year-old Portage man was arrested and is accused of providing drugs that led to the fatal overdose of a town of Fort Winnebago man.
According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Samuel Osornio was arrested Monday for first degree reckless homicide from the delivery of drugs, delivery of heroin and a probation violation. Those who give drugs to someone who later die of an overdose may be charged with reckless homicide under Wisconsin law.
According to online records, Osornio has yet to be charged with a crime in Columbia County Circuit Court and remains in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office began an investigation Feb. 7 into the death of a 45-year-old man who died of an opiate overdose. The Columbia County Drug Task Force began a drug investigation and a suspect was identified.
Osornio was arrested March 12 by the Columbia County Drug Task Force for possession with intent to deliver heroin and violation of probation. He made an initial court appearance on that charge March 16 and was freed on a $5,000 signature bond.
Osornio was on probation with the Department of Corrections for possession of narcotics at the time of the delivery of narcotics that led to the man’s death.
Anyone with information about drug activity occurring in Columbia County, please contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-8477 and submit a tip. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
According to Columbia County figures, there were 10 overdose deaths in 2019, 18 overdose deaths in 2018 and 11 overdose deaths in 2017. There were 65 overdose calls in 2019, 103 calls in 2018 and 70 calls in 2017.
