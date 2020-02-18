Portage man charged in snowboard dispute involving pocketknife, hammer

A 28-year-old Portage man is accused of attacking a woman with a pocketknife after she hit his snowboard with a hammer.

Mark Jordan Moffat faces up to 15 years in prison for felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon and up to 11 years for felony strangulation and suffocation using a dangerous weapon.

Moffat also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon and battery using a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Moffat and the woman argued at a Portage residence Feb. 12 after the woman had discontinued service for his phone. Moffat said he would be leaving the residence but became angry once he realized he couldn’t use his phone. He told the woman he would be taking her phone, too, and eventually threw her phone against the wall, making a dent in the wall.

Moffat reportedly grabbed the phone again and said he would break it, so the woman grabbed a hammer and started hitting his snowboard with it. Then Moffat pulled out his pocketknife and advanced toward the woman, slicing at her arms with the knife.