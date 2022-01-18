Portage man charged with child trafficking

A Portage man has been charged with trafficking of a child and soliciting a child for prostitution. His girlfriend has also been charged in events that allegedly took place in December.
Robert A. Reick, 34, Portage, is charged with child trafficking, a class C felony, soliciting a child for prostitution, a class D felony, and exposing a child to harmful material, a class I felony, in Columbia County Court this month.
Reick is also facing four counts of felony bail jumping. He has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of fourth degree sexual assault and one count of lewd, lascivious behavior in public. All ten counts have the repeater modifier attached which if found guilty could lead to a harsher sentence.
Nicole J. Brue, 38, Waunakee, is facing two felony counts of exposing genitals to a child along misdemeanor charges of fourth degree sexual assault and lewd, lascivious behavior in public. All four counts have the repeater modifier attached.
Online records show Reick remains in Columbia County custody on $200,000 cash bond. Judge Troy Cross set the bond amount at Reick’s initial appearance on Jan. 7, he also set standard felony conditions including no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and is to have no contact with Brue.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 30 a Columbia County Sheriff Detective spoke with a 16-year-old about an incident that occurred in the town of Arlington. The 16-year-old, identified as the victim, told the detective Reick showed them pornographic images that were on Reick’s phone on Dec 19.
This including video and photographs allegedly of Reick having sex and the victim could see naked people. While the two were riding in a truck Reick played the video with the audio playing through the car speakers. The victim said this made them uncomfortable and asked Reick’s to turn it down, but Reick did not.
The complaint states the victim told the detective of another incident on Dec. 21 with Reick’s girlfriend, Nicole Brue. On Dec. 21 the victim along with Reick and another 16-year-old, identified as Victim 2, drove around Portage making a number of stops before going to Waunakee to pick up Brue.
The victims were allegedly left in a hotel and two hours later Brue and Reick returned. Victim 2 was taken home and victim 1 entered a hotel room with Reick and Brue.
The complaint states victim was in the room when Brue began masturbating and then Brue and Reick started having sex and allegedly tried to get victim 1 involved in the act. The victim said this went on for hours.
At one point the victim said they felt like they were going to have a panic attack. The victim eventually fell asleep but when they awoke Brue was rubbing the victim’s genitals.
Victim 2 was interviewed and said Reick had inappropriately touched them in the car. They also said Reick had encouraged both victims to have sexual intercourse with each other at the hotel with Reick and Brue were gone. Victim 2 also explained that if they had sex with victim 1 Reick would pay them back for it.
The detective confirmed Reick had rented a room at Comfort Suites in Caledonia on Dec. 21.
Brue is in custody in Dane County. Her initial appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1 in front of Judge Andrea Von Hoff.
Reick will be back in Columbia County Courthouse on Feb. 1 for his preliminary hearing in front of Judge Cross.