Portage man charged with child trafficking

This including video and photographs allegedly of Reick having sex and the victim could see naked people. While the two were riding in a truck Reick played the video with the audio playing through the car speakers. The victim said this made them uncomfortable and asked Reick’s to turn it down, but Reick did not.

The complaint states the victim told the detective of another incident on Dec. 21 with Reick’s girlfriend, Nicole Brue. On Dec. 21 the victim along with Reick and another 16-year-old, identified as Victim 2, drove around Portage making a number of stops before going to Waunakee to pick up Brue.

The victims were allegedly left in a hotel and two hours later Brue and Reick returned. Victim 2 was taken home and victim 1 entered a hotel room with Reick and Brue.

The complaint states victim was in the room when Brue began masturbating and then Brue and Reick started having sex and allegedly tried to get victim 1 involved in the act. The victim said this went on for hours.

At one point the victim said they felt like they were going to have a panic attack. The victim eventually fell asleep but when they awoke Brue was rubbing the victim’s genitals.