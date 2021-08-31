Portage man charged with felony strangulation following incident with machete

A possible case of mistaken identity led to an altercation including a machete.

Frederick W. Dahnke, 77, Portage, will be in the Columbia County Courthouse next week for his initial appearance. He is facing one count of strangulation and suffocation, a felony H, and a count of battery and disorderly conduct both are misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 8, 2020 the victim knocked on Dahnke’s door and 20 seconds later a machete came out of the door. The victim used his cane to attempt to deflect the machete but it still cut him on the left side of his body.

The victim was visiting someone else in the apartment building when Dahnke, a neighbor, began banging on the floor above the apartment the victim was in. After the visit the victim went upstairs to speak with Danke.

The victim told police Dahnke believed he was someone else who has a warrant. After the victim was cut by the machete, Dahnke allegedly attacked the victim hitting him in the face and neck.

Then Dahnke grabbed the victim by the neck in a choke hold restricting his breathing. The victim was able to push Dahnke back into his apartment and then left the building.