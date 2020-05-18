Portage man charged with homicide in drug overdose death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 28-year-old Portage man was arrested and is accused of providing drugs that led to the fatal overdose of a town of Fort Winnebago man.

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Samuel Osronio was arrested Monday and charged with first degree reckless homicide - delivery of drugs; delivery of heroin and a probation violation.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation Feb. 7 into the death of a 45-year-old man and it was determined he had died of an opiate overdose.

From the investigation a suspect was identified and the Columbia County Drug Task Force began a drug investigation.

Osornio, was arrested March 12 by the Columbia County Drug Task Force for possession with intent to deliver heroin and violation of probation. He made an initial court appearance on that charge March 16 and was freed on a $5,000 signature bond.

Osornio was on probation with the Department of Corrections for possession of narcotics at the time of the delivery of narcotics that lead to the man’s death.

Anyone with information about drug activity occurring in Columbia County, please contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-8477 and submit a tip. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.