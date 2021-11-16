Portage man charged with maintaining drug trafficking place

Columbia County Sheriff’s officers executed a search warrant at a Portage home and discovered marijuana plants and mushroom plants growing inside.
Jeffrey B. Gilbert, 35, Portage, is facing five felony drug-related charges in Columbia County. The charges include manufacture/deliver psilocybin, a class G felony, manufacture/deliver THC, a class I felony, possession with intent-THC, a class I felony, and possession with intent-schedule IV drugs, a class H felony.
Gilbert was also charged with one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Online records show Gilbert is out of custody and scheduled to be in Columbia County Court on Wednesday in front of Judge Andrea Von Hoff.
According to the criminal complaint, Columbia County Sheriff officers executed a search warrant at a house on West Haertel Street on Sept. 30 around 9:30 a.m.
Inside the home officers allegedly located two five-gallon pails with dirt and a marijuana plant in each. The pails were in the basement of the home and the plants tested positive for THC.
Officers also allegedly found a mushroom growing operation in the basement. They reported seeing mushroom cultures in jars and in pails, as well as petri dishes with mushroom spores and heaters.
In the garage a bag of mushrooms, weighing 80.7 grams, was found that tested positive for the presence of psilocybin
In the kitchen of the home, officers reported finding a jar with 179.6 grams of marijuana along with a digital scale. There was also a bag of marijuana, weighing 27.7 grams, found in a safe in the hallway of the home.
Officers reported finding 12.5 Alprazolam pills, each 2 mg, which is a sedative used to treat anxiety and panic disorder.
The complaint states the residence is approximately 604 feet from Silver Lake Beach, a public park, which is why the possession with intent-THC charge has a modifier of possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places. The modifier could add community service and fines if convicted.
In an interview with Gilbert and officers, Gilbert confirmed the West Haertel Street is home is his residence and there were Alprazolam in his bedroom. Officers asked about the marijuana in the jar, Gilbert allegedly responded there was between four and five ounces in the jar that he sells.
Gilbert allegedly acknowledged the marijuana plants and mushroom grow operation was his.
An officer asked Gilbert about a car parked in his driveway earlier that morning before the search warrant and Gilbert allegedly said he had sold marijuana to the person just hours before the warrant was executed.