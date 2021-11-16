Portage man charged with maintaining drug trafficking place

In the kitchen of the home, officers reported finding a jar with 179.6 grams of marijuana along with a digital scale. There was also a bag of marijuana, weighing 27.7 grams, found in a safe in the hallway of the home.

Officers reported finding 12.5 Alprazolam pills, each 2 mg, which is a sedative used to treat anxiety and panic disorder.

The complaint states the residence is approximately 604 feet from Silver Lake Beach, a public park, which is why the possession with intent-THC charge has a modifier of possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places. The modifier could add community service and fines if convicted.

In an interview with Gilbert and officers, Gilbert confirmed the West Haertel Street is home is his residence and there were Alprazolam in his bedroom. Officers asked about the marijuana in the jar, Gilbert allegedly responded there was between four and five ounces in the jar that he sells.

Gilbert allegedly acknowledged the marijuana plants and mushroom grow operation was his.

An officer asked Gilbert about a car parked in his driveway earlier that morning before the search warrant and Gilbert allegedly said he had sold marijuana to the person just hours before the warrant was executed.

