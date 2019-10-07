Police say they ticketed a 53-year-old Portage man for a first drunken driving offense after he crashed his moped and suffered a head injury Sunday night.
Scott R. Miller was taken by EMS to Divine Savior Hospital to be treated for a head injury. Blystone's Towing removed the moped from the scene,
Miller was cited for a first offense operating while intoxicated and released to his wife. Police records show Miller had a blood alcohol level of .178 at the time of the crash, more than double the legal limit of .08.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Portage Police Department records, officers responded at 9:31 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of West Oneida Street for a moped accident.
Police and first responders arrived on scene and saw a significant amount of blood on the pavement.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)