Portage man dies in single vehicle crash

A Portage man was the single fatality in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday.

According to a press release by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, Ross A. McFarlane, 41, was driving a 2007 Cadillac Escalade west around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 33 near County Road U in Fairfield. While driving along a curve, the vehicle hit gravel. McFarlane corrected on to the road, then crossed the centerline before hitting the ditch.

At the impact, the SUV overturned and rolled. McFarlane was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County Coroner’s Office.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

