Portage man faces 6 years in prison for alleged strangulation

A 24-year-old Portage man has been charged with felony strangulation and suffocation and three counts of misdemeanor battery in Columbia County.
Thomas J. Maloney faces up to six years in prison for the felony and has a pretrial conference for his charges July 7 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, Portage police investigated a report of theft at a Portage residence June 3 where the victim reported incidents of physical abuse. On her phone, she had saved photographs and videos of the injuries she said she suffered by Maloney.
Maloney, on March 25, punched the victim in the mouth three to four times and slapped the victim several times before grabbing her around the throat with both of his hands, the complaint states. Maloney then grabbed the victim’s throat using one hand, restricting her breathing again. A photograph taken March 26 showed the victim had visible bruises on the side of her neck.
Maloney, on April 25, grabbed the victim by the shoulder and squeezed when she tried to leave a bathroom, according to the complaint. Maloney then punched her and bit her on the breast, the injuries documented in photographs taken the same day.
Maloney reportedly threw the victim around, kicked her in the leg and hit her in the face with an open hand and closed fist during an argument May 21. Police during their June 3 investigation had observed bruising on both of the victim’s upper arms, these injuries at various stages of healing.
Maloney is free on a $10,000 signature bond.
Online court records show Maloney was convicted of felony exposing genitals to a child in Columbia County in 2014. He received three months of probation for the felony but later served 60 days in jail for probation violations.
