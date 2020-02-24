Portage man faces 12 years in prison for allegedly selling meth

A 32-year-old Portage man faces up to 12 years in prison for an alleged felony delivery of methamphetamine.

Michael Lee Ness is in custody on a $1,500 cash bond and has a pretrial conference March 16 in Columbia County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant told the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that Ness had offered to sell him methamphetamine. The informant had been in contact with Ness on Facebook Messenger, wherein Ness told him the methamphetamine would cost $80 per gram. The informant arranged a pickup with Ness in an alley behind Ness’s residence in the city of Portage.

The complaint states Ness got into the informant’s car April 2 and eventually asked the informant to stop the car. Ness asked for and received the $80 and told the informant to look in Ness’s flower pot for the methamphetamine. Ness left the car and returned to his residence and the informant found a baggy of methamphetamine in the flower pot.

The confirmed methamphetamine reportedly weighed a total of 1.2 grams.

