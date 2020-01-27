Portage man reportedly threatens officer after crashing car

A 21-year-old Portage man is accused of threatening a law enforcement officer after he crashed his car in the town of Caledonia.

Ryan G. Garrison faces up to six years in prison for the felony offense and another six years for felony bail jumping.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, Garrison, driving with two male passengers, got his car stuck in a median between two guardrails Jan. 18. Garrison showed difficulty balancing when he got out of the vehicle for a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper but denied using any controlled substances.

Garrison reportedly failed field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, first offense. Garrison became angry and denied using any drugs. In the back of a squad car, Garrison told a law enforcement officer, “You’re lucky I don’t catch you on the street, bro.” When the officer asked Garrison if that was meant as a threat to him, Garrison said he would “beat” him.

Garrison, free on a $2,000 signature bond, has a pretrial conference scheduled for Friday in Columbia County Circuit Court.

Online court records show Garrison also has a pretrial conference set for Friday for a separate charge of felony possession of THC, second offense, in Columbia County.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.