Portage man reportedly threatens officer after crashing car
A 21-year-old Portage man is accused of threatening a law enforcement officer after he crashed his car in the town of Caledonia.

Ryan G. Garrison faces up to six years in prison for the felony offense and another six years for felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Garrison, driving with two male passengers, got his car stuck in a median between two guardrails Jan. 18. Garrison showed difficulty balancing when he got out of the vehicle for a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper but denied using any controlled substances.

Garrison reportedly failed field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, first offense. Garrison became angry and denied using any drugs. In the back of a squad car, Garrison told a law enforcement officer, “You’re lucky I don’t catch you on the street, bro.” When the officer asked Garrison if that was meant as a threat to him, Garrison said he would “beat” him.

Garrison, free on a $2,000 signature bond, has a pretrial conference scheduled for Friday in Columbia County Circuit Court.

Online court records show Garrison also has a pretrial conference set for Friday for a separate charge of felony possession of THC, second offense, in Columbia County.

