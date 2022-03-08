Portage man sentenced for stalking police

A Portage man will serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to stalking, making false statements under oath and simulating the legal process.

Michael O’Grady, 62, Portage was sentenced in case that began in 2018 when he as charged with stalking two law enforcement officers.

A sentencing hearing was held in a Dane County Courtroom last week following O’Grady pleading guilty to five felony counts in December. He pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking, a class I felony, two counts of making false statements under oath, a class H felony, and one count of simulation of legal process.

Two additional counts of felony simulation of legal process and one count of misdemeanor false swearing were dismissed but read in for sentencing. The case was moved to Dane County due to the involvement of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Dane County Judge John Hyland sentenced O’Grady to one year of state prison for each count of stalking to be served consecutively with two years of extended supervision. O’Grady was also sentenced to six years of probation.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and attorney general’s office filed a complaint in Columbia County in September 2018 with information dating back to 2014.

According to the criminal complaint, the first count of stalking was related to a Portage Police Detective beginning in 2014. The complaint states O’Grady made two false statements under oath on June 1, 2016. The second count of stalking occurred in 2017 and 2018.

In 2014, O’Grady spoke with the police detective at a public meeting and asked to speak with them about their criminal activity. The victim told O’Grady to direct his concerns to former Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards.

In March 2015, O’Grady filed a lawsuit in Columbia County alleging victim 1 was a ‘very aggressive law enforcement official armed with several military type weapons.” The lawsuit was dismissed in December 2015.

In 2018, the victim saw O’Grady at a track and field meet in Baraboo. The victim reported O’Grady was staring at the victim and their spouse and alleged O’Grady was following him at the event. Then at the Portage graduation ceremony, the victim was helping set-up for the event and O’Grady was in the bleachers filming the victim.

The victim stated both of these events made him concerned about his family’s safety.

The second stalking count was also linked to a law enforcement officer who went to the same gym as O’Grady. Victim 2 said O’Grady would constantly stare at them and was uncomfortable about O’Grady.

The complaint outlines a similar story of O’Grady staring at the victim and their spouse. Victim 2 filed for a restraining order which was signed in June 2018.

Later that month, Victim 2 received letters from O’Grady asking a number of questions including if they used steroids and to “provide the names of persons who have been killed by you or your coworkers.” The victim said the letters were meant to harass them.

The complaint also states O’Grady sent a false subpoena in the case listing himself as the presiding official. According to the complaint, O’Grady does not have authority under Wisconsin statutes to issue subpoenas.

Victim impact statements filed in the case state O’Grady was filing false claims against everyone in the Portage Police Department on an almost weekly basis. The statement also said some members of the department were caused immense stress and hardships caused by these false claims.

A Portage City Hall employee also provided a victim impact statement in the case which said O’Grady is a public nuisance and menace to Portage public employees and officials. The statement says O’Grady filed 11 separate complaints and notices of damage against employees and officials in Portage. The complaints cost the city over $20,000 in legal fees.

Terms of the sentencing conditions ordered by Judge Hyland include O’Grady is not allowed to have any contact with over 30 people associated with the city of Portage and Columbia County. He cannot be within 100 feet of the victims named in the case unless it is a bona fide public safety emergency. O’Grady is not to park his car within the visual/physical proximity of a Portage Police or Columbia County Sheriff's Office squad car.

There are a number of locations O’Grady is not allowed to visit without approval including the Portage Police Department or any other city building. He is not allowed on the premises of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, Courthouse, Administration building or any other county premise without approval from the Department of Corrections.

