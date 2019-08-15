Portage police are looking for a Beaver Dam man they say pulled a gun from his waistband and threatened a convenience store patron Wednesday night.
Portage Police Chief Ken Manthey said police received a report at 8:28 p.m. from a 31-year-old Portage man who said a 32-year-old Beaver Dam man threatened him at the Market Basket.
Market Basket is located at 403 DeWitt St., across the street from the Columbia County courthouse.
The victim told police the Beaver Dam man threatened him inside the store. Then as the suspect was leaving, he pulled a handgun from his waistband and racked the slide, loading a bullet into the gun's chamber, Manthey said.
The suspect fled in a tan 2002 Chevy Blazer with the license plate number AFG-1136. Police issued a statewide advisory and are working with other law enforcement agencies to locate the suspect.
“It obviously appears this was not a random act,” Manthey said. "The Market Basket is a very busy place along the highway. We're just very thankful that no one was hurt and the firearm was not discharged.”
Manthey said the suspect faces tentative charges of disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering safety and carrying a concealed weapon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)