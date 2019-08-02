Information is taken from the records of the Portage Police Department and does not represent a comprehensive list of police activity. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Between 8:22 a.m. on July 26 and 8:13 a.m. on Friday, police responded to 330 calls, including the following:
Disturbance: Police at 2:09 p.m. on July 26 responded to an incident in the 300 block of West Franklin Street involving multiple Portage juveniles — ages 8, 10, 11 and 12. Four children were hanging out when two boys started fighting, and one of the children ran into a kitchen and grabbed a knife. Parents of the children did not wish to press charges.
Parole violation: Police at 2:41 p.m. on July 26 arrested Steven R. West, 27, Portage, for violation of probation/parole after a K-9 alerted to his vehicle. West was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Domestic: Police at 6:30 p.m. on July 26 arrested a 30-year-old Portage man on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct against his wife.
Warrant: Police at 10:25 p.m. on July 27 arrested Canyon A. Thixton, 35, Portage, on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Ordinance violation: Police at 12:44 p.m. on Sunday cited Richard K. McDaniel, 25, on suspicion of panhandling at Kwik Trip South, 1223 E. Wisconsin St.
Vehicle theft: Police were attempting to locate a stolen vehicle after a 27-year-old Portage man reported at 11:27 p.m. Sunday that someone had stolen his vehicle in the 500 block of DeWitt Street. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside.
Warrant: Police at 9:24 a.m. on Monday arrested Tyler J. Frommelt, 27, Portage, on probation/parole warrant.
Warrant: Police at 10:10 a.m. on Monday arrested Jessica R. Williams, 35, Portage, on a probation/parole warrant.
Probation violation: Police at 2:21 p.m. on Monday arrested James J. Kohl, 33, Lodi, for violation of probation/parole.
Probation violation: Police at 2:53 p.m. on Monday arrested Duane Savage, 50, Portage, on a probation/parole hold. Savage had a blood-alcohol level of 0.18.
Agency assist: Police at 4:33 p.m. on Monday arrested Crystal A. Pinter, 26, Pardeeville, for violation of probation/parole in the 200 block of Eastridge Drive.
Domestic incident: Police at 8:12 p.m. on Monday responded to the 300 block of East Marion Street and charged a 28-year-old Portage man with physical abuse to a child, two counts of battery, bail jumping, violation of probation/parole and disorderly conduct. A 16-year-old Portage boy was referred for disorderly conduct, battery and strangulation. A 36-year-old female victim was identified.
Overdose: Police at 10:58 p.m. on Monday conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of Adams Street and transported a 36-year-old Madison man to Divine Savior Hospital in a squad car. The 36-year-old man had taken 40-50 pills in a suicide attempt.
Theft: A 57-year-old Portage woman reported to police at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday that someone had stolen her laptop computer in the 100 block of East Conant Street sometime between July 19 and Tuesday morning.
Theft: Police at 3:14 p.m. on Tuesday were attempting to identify a shoplifting suspect after a manager at Festival Foods reported a woman had stole $122 worth of tequila on July 23. Police obtained a photo and had not yet identified a suspect by Friday.
Disorderly conduct: Police at 10:21 p.m. on Tuesday responded to Divine Savior Hospital, 2817 New Pinery Road, for a disorderly patient after a 38-year-old Portage woman attempted suicide by pills at Sky High Campground and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.24. The 38-year-old woman was arrested without incident.
Overdose: Police at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday responded to a drug overdose in the 200 block of Washington Street involving a 23-year-old Portage woman.
Hazard in roadway: Police at 10:18 a.m. on Thursday responded to a complaint about store-bought chicken in the road at Cass and West Edgewater streets. The meat was taken to the police department and disposed of.
Controlled substance: Police at 12:14 p.m. on Thursday cited Portage residents Sabryna M. Schumann, 19, and Shelbylyn M. Hozier, 40, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
