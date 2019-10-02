Information is taken from the records of the Portage Police Department and does not represent a comprehensive list of police activity. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Between 8:26 a.m. on Sept. 26 and 4:33 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to 261 calls, including the following:
Disorderly conduct: Police at 7:26 p.m. on Sept. 26 responded to Riverside Park, found a man lying on the ground and cited Alexander H. Sundbeck, 51, Portage, for having alcohol in a park. Sundbeck was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.252. He was taken to Divine Savior Hospital by EMS after complaining of head and arm pain from a fall.
Disorderly conduct: Police at 9:29 p.m. on Sept. 26 responded to the 100 block of East Conant Street and arrested a 46-year-old Portage man for criminal damage to property and domestic disorderly conduct after he reportedly broke into a woman’s apartment and ripped the shower liner while she was showering.
Traffic stop: Police at 4:55 p.m. on Sept. 27 deployed a K9 team to search a vehicle and found Schedule II narcotics in a pill bottle for other medication. Police cited Jannett I. Wilson, 49, Markesan.
Theft: Police at 8:56 p.m. on Sept. 27 responded to Walmart after a woman reported someone stole her wallet containing $600 from a shopping cart.
Domestic: Police at 3:16 a.m. on Saturday responded to the 300 block of East Franklin Street for a domestic disturbance and cited a 36-year-old Portage woman and a 37-year-old Oxford man.
You have free articles remaining.
Disorderly conduct: Police at 6:53 a.m. on Saturday arrested Ginger M. Stromberg, 58, Wonewoc, on a violation of probation and parole hold after a man reported she was drinking inside his trailer despite a no-drink order.
Theft: Police at 4:16 p.m. on Saturday responded to Walmart after staff reported three men took $200 worth of gift cards and left the store.
Traffic stop: Police at 7:31 p.m. on Saturday cited a 16-year-old Portage boy for possession of tobacco, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Fairfield Street.
Burglary: Police at 2:12 p.m. on Sunday responded to the 100 block of East Conant Street after a woman reported she left her apartment locked but had a living room window open and later returned to find multiple stolen items, such as a $900 cell phone, various phone accessories, a $200 bracelet, a spare apartment key and several medicines.
Accident: Police at 11:29 p.m. on Sunday assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with a call in which a man threatened self-harm with a weapon.
Domestic: Police at 3:49 p.m. on Tuesday responded to a domestic incident in the 600 block of MacFarlane Road after a 21-year-old Portage man allegedly pulled his girlfriend’s hair while she was driving, grabbed the steering wheel and hit the brakes with his hand. Police arrested the man and charged him with domestic disorderly conduct. Additional tentative charges of disorderly conduct, domestic battery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety were expected at the county level.
Welfare: Police at 7:11 p.m. on Tuesday arrested Darrel R. Schade, 26, Portage, on a Department of Corrections warrant and on charges of possession of drugs without a valid prescription and a felon in possession of a concealed knife.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)