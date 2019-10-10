Information is taken from the records of the Portage Police Department and does not represent a comprehensive list of police activity. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Between 7:51 a.m. Monday and 4:53 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 123 calls, including the following:
Theft: Police at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday responded to Tractor Supply Company, 3033 County Highway CX, for a delayed theft report. An assistant manager told police two men in their 20s walked out with a $400 traveler’s winch, two black cowboy hats and a greeting card and drove away in a red 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with damage to the rear-side passenger window. Police were attempting to locate two suspects.
Controlled substance: Police at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday cited Jarrod R. Wolffarth, 18, Portage, for distributing THC on school property after Go Riteway video footage allegedly showed a suspect handing out brownies that later tested positive for THC to a 16-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy on a school bus.
Disorderly conduct: Police at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday referred an 8-year-old boy to Columbia County Human Services after he threw items at staff, hitting a teacher and vice principal at John Muir Elementary School. The boy was referred for disorderly conduct, battery and criminal damage to property.
Overdose: Police at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday arrested Andrea Michelle Yurowski, 40, Blue Mounds, on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription after officers found her unconscious in her car at Riverside Park and conducted a welfare check. Police allegedly found dry blood and a rubber tourniquet on her arm. Police also said they found a loaded syringe on the floor which tested positive for heroin. Police completed a search warrant and a blood draw.
Juvenile: Police at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday responded to the 800 block of West Franklin Street for a report of an 11-year-old boy who allegedly got angry at someone in the household and threw a PlayStation game system, breaking it. Police referred the boy to Columbia County Human Services on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Burglary: Police at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday responded to the 100 block of Brady Street for a theft report after a man said he was not home for three days and returned to find the front door unlocked and several items missing, along with $40 in cash.
Domestic: Police at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday were attempting to locate and arrest a 31-year-old Milwaukee man after a domestic dispute in which a caller reported he kneed her in the buttocks, she then slapped him, and he grabbed her by the back of the neck and twisted her arm behind her back.
