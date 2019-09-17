Information is taken from the records of the Portage Police Department and does not represent a comprehensive list of police activity. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Between 7:21 a.m. Sept. 12 and 4:26 a.m. Monday, police responded to 177 calls, including the following:
Domestic: Police at 6:18 a.m. Friday arrested a 35-year-old Portage woman on charges of domestic disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after a domestic incident in the 200 block of East Conant Street.
Suspicious: Police at 4:27 a.m. Saturday responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of West Edgewater Street and arrested Melissa D. Lindauer, 26, Portage on a probation hold and charges of bail jumping, possession of THC possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft: Police at 5:13 a.m. Saturday responded to a burglary report of several hundred dollars cash stolen in the 900 block of Adams Street.
Welfare: Police at 6:17 a.m. Saturday responded to Tamarack Pizza, 412 E. Wisconsin St., for a report of a man slumped over the wheel in a vehicle. After field sobriety tests, police arrested Edgar L. Thorpe, 46, Portage, on a charge of first-offense operating while intoxicated. Thorpe had a blood alcohol level of 0.172.
Gas drive-off: Police at 11:25 a.m. Saturday responded to Kwik Trip South, 1324 E. Wisconsin St., for a delayed gas drive-off report about a man pumping $60.30 worth of gas and leaving.
Traffic stop: Police at 7:25 p.m. Saturday observed a vehicle driving the wrong way on MacFarlane Road and arrested Jon T. Forseth, 55, Portage, on a charge of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated. Forseth had a blood alcohol level of 0.171.
Hit-and-run: Police at 9:20 p.m. Saturday responded to the 100 block of East Howard Street and arrested Cameron D. Aughtung, 28, Portage, on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and bail jumping.
Traffic stop: Police at 3:39 p.m. Sunday cited Nikolas P. Gosewehr, 32, Sauk City, on a forfeiture charge of first-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. Gosewehr was also cited for non-registration of a vehicle, operating without valid proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The vehicle was towed at the owner's request.
General: Police at 3:45 a.m. Monday arrested Duane E. Savage, 50, Portage, on a charge of bail jumping and a warrant after he turned himself in at the Portage Police Department.
