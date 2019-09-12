Information is taken from the records of the Portage Police Department and does not represent a comprehensive list of police activity. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Between 7:25 a.m. Tuesday and 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to 79 calls, including the following:
Welfare check: Police at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of East Cook Street and arrested Steve J. Stangel, 63, Portage, on a probation and parole hold for allegedly violating a condition of absolute sobriety. His blood alcohol level was .207.
Traffic stop: Police at at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday conducted a traffic stop for suspicious behavior and suspended registration. A K-9 alerted to the vehicle, and police cited Madison M. Knutson, 22, Pardeeville, for operating while suspended, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
You have free articles remaining.
Warrant arrest: Police at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday observed an intoxicated man walking on the east side of New Pinery Road and arrested Aaron R. Burlingame, 52, Portage, on a Wood County warrant.
Mutual aid: Police at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol during a traffic stop, and a K-9 alerted to the vehicle. Authorities located cocaine and arrested Paul J. Carman, 58, Madison, for possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping and carrying a concealed weapon.
Animal complaint: Police at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday cited Jane M. Fullerton, 76, Portage, for having a dog in a cemetery. Police records show Fullerton was previously cited Sept. 4 for having a dog in a cemetery.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)