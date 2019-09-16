Authorities say a Florida man has been arrested after a rash of thefts at Wisconsin medical facilities.
In a statement Monday, the Portage Police Department said Steven T. Paige, 53, of Palm Bay, Florida, has been arrested in Georgia.
The Eau Claire Field Office of the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is the central clearinghouse for all cases in Wisconsin, the Portage Police Department said in the statement.
Paige is suspected of stealing purses and other valuables from medical facilities in August.
Portage police became alerted to the suspect via a statewide crime alert Aug. 22 after a man took a Divine Savior Hospital employee's purse.
The suspect had also been spotted in connection to theft incidents in Eau Claire, Baldwin, Menomonie, Osseo, Wausau and Red Wing, Minnesota.
