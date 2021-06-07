Portage Police seeing rise in auto thefts

Klafke did not give additional details on suspects but said they are mostly likely not from the Portage area. He said vehicles have been recovered from Madison, Verona and Fitchburg since the thefts began last month.

Since mid-May Portage Police has seen a rise in car thefts in the area. Authorities advise residents to lock car and keep keys out of car when not operating to help with thefts.

Portage Chief of Police Keith Klafke said it is an issue with juveniles and it is not just in Portage where this happens. He said six vehicles have been stolen in the last month within the city of Portage.

“Juveniles in this position are a dangerous combination with these car thefts,” said. “They might not realize the magnitude of the situation. We don’t want anyone to get hurt. Some of these thefts have been involved in pursuits with police. These suspects are fleeing and making dangerous decisions.”

Klafke said a number of area departments including the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and state authorities.

“There’s a lot of things involved here,” Klafke said. “The last thing we want is a group of 15 year-olds behind the wheel of a stolen car, then flee and crash.”

The criminal charge for these cases would be take vehicle without owner consent. Klafke said the juvenile court system is frustrating in these instances.

In the past suspects have stolen a car from the Madison area, drive it to Portage or another area then steal another car in the area and head back to Madison.

“That still does happen,” Klafke said. He said there is an ongoing investigation into these thefts that includes, local police departments, sheriff’s offices including Columbia and Sauk counties, and state officials.

