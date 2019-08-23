PORTAGE − Police say they are looking to identify a male suspect they believe is connected to a rash of theft incidents in central Wisconsin.
Det. Lt. Dan Garrigan said Divine Savior Hospital staff reported to police Thursday that a man acting suspiciously was seen walking in a part of the medical facility designated for employees only.
Hospital staff confronted the man, who said he was lost. Minutes later, an employee discovered her purse was missing, and the man was last seen leaving the area in a white Kia sedan vehicle, Garrigan said.
Garrigan said the Portage Police Department also received a statewide crime alert Thursday from the Eau Claire Police Department indicating multiple similar theft incidents had been reported elsewhere.
The alert indicated a male suspect was believed to have stolen items from medical facilities in Eau Claire, Baldwin, Menomonie, Osseo, Wausau and Red Wing, Minnesota.
The male suspect and suspect vehicle in the string of incidents appeared to be the same man who was spotted in Portage Thursday, Garrigan said.
Garrigan said he is asking the public to "keep their eyes and ears open" and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
