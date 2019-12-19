Portage Summit Credit Union robber sentenced to 11 years in prison

MADISON – A Madison man who robbed the Summit Credit Union in Portage at gunpoint Aug. 16 was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 11 years in prison to be followed by three years on supervised release.

Jeffrey J. Parker, 40, entered the credit union while holding a gun, ordered everyone to the floor, except one employee who he told, “Give me all of the money, no funny business.”

Parker subsequently zip-tied the employee’s hands behind her back injuring her in the process.

The branch manager told police that she viewed the robbery on surveillance video from his office, saw a man leave in a silver Ford Fusion and called 911 to report the crime. He then cut the zip ties from the employee’s wrists.

Local, county and state law enforcement pursued Parker to Madison where the high-speed chase ended after Parker crashed into a Fed Ex truck at an E. Washington Avenue intersection.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Corey said Parker’s two prior drug convictions should qualify him as a “career offender” under federal sentencing guidelines and boost his prison sentence to 15.5 years.