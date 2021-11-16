Portage teen charged in car theft case

A Portage man is charged with stealing four cars in the Portage and Madison area in earlier this year.
Zachery T. Otto, 18, Portage, is facing four counts of take and drive vehicle without consent, a class H felony. He was in Columbia County Jail on unrelated charges on $10,000 cash bond when charges were filed on Friday.
There is no initial appearance set in the case that Judge W. Andrew Voigt is the judge assigned to the case.
Portage Police issued a press release in October alleging Otto’s involvement in a number of car thefts in the Portage and Madison area in April and May. The Police recovered a number of the vehicles in the city of Madison or the surrounding communities.
According to the criminal complaint filed on Friday, on May 26 Portage Police received a report of a stolen SVU that was parked in a parking lot on Dunn Street. The vehicle was found in Madison.
Then in October Portage Police received a cell phone extraction sent from the digital forensic unit after a search warrant was granted on it. A Portage detective reviewed the contents of the phone.
The complaint states the phone allegedly had a video on it showing the stolen SVU with Otto driving in speeds over 110 mph. The detective found other similar videos on the phone. The extraction also had the GPS location of the cell phone and allegedly places Otto in the area when the vehicle was stolen.
On May 28, Portage Police was dispatched to a business on East Oneida Street where a car was stolen. On June 18 the vehicle had been recovered in Madison and transferred to a Madison PD impound lot.
Also on May 28, a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence on Cass Street in Portage. The vehicle was recovered in Fitchburg
The complaint alleges similar video and GPS information was found on the cell phone establishing Otto at the time and place of both vehicle thefts.
A similar report was made earlier on May 1 to Portage Police of a car was reported stolen from a residence on Prospect Avenue. The car was later located in Sun Prairie.
There was a DNA sample recovered from the steering wheel of this car and was compared to Otto’s DNA. Portage Police allege the DNA from the steering wheel and Otto matched. The victim said they did not give anyone permission to anyone to take the car.
In October, Otto was charged with escape-criminal arrest, a class H felony, after he allegedly did not return back to Columbia County Jail after being out on Huber Work release. He is scheduled to be in court in that case in January.