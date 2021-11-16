Portage teen charged in car theft case

A Portage man is charged with stealing four cars in the Portage and Madison area in earlier this year.

Zachery T. Otto, 18, Portage, is facing four counts of take and drive vehicle without consent, a class H felony. He was in Columbia County Jail on unrelated charges on $10,000 cash bond when charges were filed on Friday.

There is no initial appearance set in the case that Judge W. Andrew Voigt is the judge assigned to the case.

Portage Police issued a press release in October alleging Otto’s involvement in a number of car thefts in the Portage and Madison area in April and May. The Police recovered a number of the vehicles in the city of Madison or the surrounding communities.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Friday, on May 26 Portage Police received a report of a stolen SVU that was parked in a parking lot on Dunn Street. The vehicle was found in Madison.

Then in October Portage Police received a cell phone extraction sent from the digital forensic unit after a search warrant was granted on it. A Portage detective reviewed the contents of the phone.

